Monday, January 16, 2023
Accidents | The two-bedroom apartment was completely destroyed in a fire in Espoo – the fire marshal thanks the residents of the house for their exemplary actions

January 16, 2023
The fire, which started in the bedroom of the apartment building, destroyed the entire apartment.

Western Uusimaa the rescue service was alerted at 3:19 a.m. on Monday about a building fire in Espoo’s Viherlaakso. A fire had started in the bedroom of the apartment building couple, which quickly spread throughout the apartment.

Firefighter on duty Toni Teperi says that the apartment was completely destroyed in the fire.

“The apartment suffered significant damage and was completely destroyed. The fire spread from the bedroom to the entire apartment.”

According to the fire chief, it is unclear what caused the fire in the bedroom.

“We recently toured the apartment with the police, but we haven’t gotten any clarity yet on what has caught fire there.”

The windows of the burned apartment were destroyed in the fire. Picture: Lassi Rinne

In the apartment there was one person at the time of the fire who got out of the burning apartment on their own.

“He was met by the rescue service outside,” says the fire chief.

“After the first aid check, he was able to continue his journey.”

According to the fire chief, there was a risk that the fire would have spread to the entire apartment building, as there was already a lot of smoke in the stairwell when the rescue service arrived.

According to Teperi, the other residents of the house behaved in an exemplary manner in the event of a fire, as they stayed in their own apartments. It enabled the emergency services to take control of the situation quickly.

“People had stayed in their apartments and we were able to ventilate the stairwell quickly. There was a risk that people would have gone there and ventured into the stairwell, but now luckily no one did.”

According to the fire chief, the residents acted in an exemplary manner, as they did not go into the smoke-filled stairwell. Picture: Lassi Rinne

Post-extinguishing work continued at the scene of the fire until half past five in the morning. The fire was extinguished by six firefighting units, a first aid unit and a police patrol.

