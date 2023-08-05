Accidents | The tug sank in the Suez Canal after colliding with a 230-meter tanker

Seven people were on board the tugboat, one of whom is missing. The ship collided with a huge tanker carrying tens of thousands of tons of LPG.

Tugboat sank in the Suez Canal after colliding with a 230-meter tanker, the Suez Canal Authority announced on Saturday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

The tug collided with the Chinagas Legend tanker sailing under the Hong Kong flag, which was transporting 52,000 tons of LPG.

There were seven people on board the tug named Fahd. Two sources told Reuters on Saturday evening that six crew members had been rescued, but one was still missing.

Attempts were made to raise the sunken tug with a crane. According to Reuters’ other channel sources, the tanker was not damaged and is operating normally.

Channel Authority manager Osama Rabie said in a press release that the collision occurred in the Ballah area when the tanker was on its way from Singapore to the United States.

“The tanker is currently in Port Said, waiting for the finalization of measures related to the accident,” he said.

Rabie did not say in more detail whether the situation caused disruption to the canal’s traffic.

of Suez the channel is located in Egypt on a busy shipping route. The canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

In 2021, the large container ship Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship cut off canal traffic for six days and significantly disrupted the world’s freight traffic.

In May of this year, a 190-meter dry cargo ship from Hong Kong got stuck in the channel, but the ship was soon able to move again.