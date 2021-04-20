Accidents The truck collided with an ambulance tanker on road number 1 in Vihti

Traffic to Helsinki is diverted to detours.

On the number one road Traffic to Helsinki has been interrupted and badly congested at Vihti, where a truck collided with a fire truck tanker, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department. The tanker was clearing the tracks of a previous traffic accident.

The accident site at the Palojärvi junction is slightly in the direction of Helsinki. Traffic has been diverted to detours.

According to the rescue service, the truck was driving at highway speed and collided with the middle railing of the highway after the crash. Both the truck and the tanker were damaged unfit for driving, but serious injuries were avoided.