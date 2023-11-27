Accidents | The triggering of the sprinklers caused considerable damage in the small church in Porvoo

Water damage caused extensive damage to the small church in Porvoo.

Sprinklers started in Porvoo’s little church early on Monday morning. The Itä-Uusimaa rescue service was alerted to the matter at 5:30.

“The sprinkler piping has broken for an unknown reason. There was never a fire in the space”, the on-duty fire marshal of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service Antti Virtanen tells.

The sprinklers went off in the sacristy in the side room of the church. In addition to the cistern, water also reached the church hall.

All the water has now been vacuumed out of the church, but the finishing works will continue for a few more hours, says Virtanen.

“We are now starting to vacuum the wet wool from the upper floor to prevent the roof from collapsing. At the same time, we protect the church’s valuable artefacts.”

According to Virtanen, we can talk about extensive damage.

“Yes, it seems to be the case that the Christmas celebrations have been delayed for this church.”

Porvoo’s little church is located next to Porvoo’s cathedral.