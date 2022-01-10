Accidents The train collided with a small plane in Los Angeles – The pilot was pulled to safety at the last minute

Police managed to pull the injured pilot off the plane just before a train arriving at the level crossing hit it.

Railway the driver of a small plane that made a forced landing on a level crossing survived an even worse accident in just a few seconds in Los Angeles, USA on Sunday.

The dramatic events were recorded in police and eyewitness videos that can be viewed in this article.

Cessna small machine had ended up on a railroad near San Fernando Valley near Whiteman Airport, apparently due to a forced landing, according to Reuters. Police managed to pull the injured pilot off the plane just before a train arriving at the level crossing hit it.

The pilot was taken to hospital. There were no other passengers in the plane besides him. None of those on the train were reportedly injured, Reuters says.

Rescue officials say on Twitter that the forced landing of the plane was due to an engine failure.