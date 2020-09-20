Upgrade
Accidents The train collided with a bear in North Karelia

Bhavi Mandalia
September 20, 2020
in World
The bear survived the accident with minor injuries.

Freight train collided with a bear on Saturday night at half past ten in Lieksa, North Karelia, police said.

According to police, a medium-sized bear ran towards the front corner of the train and spun into the ditch from the force of the collision. The Big Tool Aid tracked the bear until two o’clock on Sunday night.

The bear’s injuries were eventually so small, according to a police release, that the tracking was stopped.

According to the police, the accident happened in Lamminkylä.

