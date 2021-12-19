Accidents The touring skater sank on the ice in the Westend – according to the rescue service, a large number of skaters have been spotted in recent days, even though the ice is weak

The weather has been mild recently and the sea ice is still very thin. Still, for example, touring skaters have been spotted a lot on the ice in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Western Uusimaa the rescue service helped the ice-skated touring lands in Westend, Espoo, at two in the afternoon on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses noticed the situation and alerted the rescue service to the scene. Help was obtained within minutes, says the firefighter on duty Veikko Lehtovirta From the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department. A skater suffering from hypothermia was delivered for further treatment.

The weather has been mild in recent days and the ice is still weak. Still, a lot of people have been observed moving on the ice, Lehtovirta says.

“Even now, a touring skater and ice surfers were seen near the rescue site. It’s a narrow spot, close to the islands, where the ice is very thin at the moment. ”

Last However, during the days, the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department has not had any relevant rescue tasks.

“Maybe not everyone who goes for a‘ dip ’causes us a task. But, for example, a person rescued today would not have been able to get up on his own, ”says Lehtovirta.

Director of Marine Rescue at the Helsinki Coast Guard Tommi Karppi also says a large number of touring skaters have been spotted on the ice in recent days.

“For example, in Westend and Helsinki in the Old Town Bay, even though the weather is mild. You can’t recommend going to the ice, ”he says.

If for one reason or another you have to go to the ice, Karppi gives the same advice as the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard The Twitter account was also found on Sunday:

“Good equipment should at least be. Happy to wear a dry suit and nasal neck. ”