Accidents | The tire of the bus driving from Turku to Rauma caught fire in the middle of the journey

The journey took about half an hour.

From Turku The journey of the Onnibus to Rauma was unexpectedly canceled on Thursday evening, says a motorist who contacted Sanoma.

from Pyhäranta Janne Lehtinen was on his way to the store when he noticed strange glimpses under the bus driving ahead. After watching for a while, the spark only increased, and Lehtinen decided to act.

“I started flashing the high beams to get the driver’s attention,” says Lehtinen.

The message got through, and the bus turned to the next bus stop. The stop was necessary, because the second rear tire of the car had already caught fire at that point and the driver ran to put it out with a powder fire extinguisher.

Before that, he had instructed the passengers to get out of the car.

Satakunta the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Harri Salonen confirms that they were alerted to the scene at half past eight.

Due to the exemplary initial extinguishing of the bus driver, the rescue service only had to cool it down, after which the car was towed away from the scene and the passengers were able to continue their journey in another car.

According to Lehtinen, there was a wait of about half an hour for the replacement car that drove to the place from Rauma.

According to the fire marshal on duty, there was no greater threat in the situation, but he praised the bus driver’s actions as “excellent”. He thought the fire started from the brakes.

The situation happened on Kasitie, near the border of Pyhäranta and Rauma.