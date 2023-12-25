Monday, December 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The taxi fell several meters in Vallila, three to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The taxi fell several meters in Vallila, three to the hospital

The police are investigating the cause of Vallila's accident.

Helsinki An accident occurred in Vallila on Monday morning, where a taxi drove through a guardrail and fell to the lower street level, says the Helsinki police.

Helsinki police station Esa Pennanen according to the car fell several meters. Three people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

According to Pennanen, the police received information about the incident after six in the morning. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

#Accidents #taxi #fell #meters #Vallila #hospital

See also  NATO | Turkey: Finland and Sweden's NATO negotiations "meaningless" - Niinistö flashed the discussion "man to man"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A six-year-old boy flew to the wrong city due to the fault of an airline in the USA.

A six-year-old boy flew to the wrong city due to the fault of an airline in the USA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result