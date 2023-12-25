Accidents | The taxi fell several meters in Vallila, three to the hospital

The police are investigating the cause of Vallila's accident.

Helsinki An accident occurred in Vallila on Monday morning, where a taxi drove through a guardrail and fell to the lower street level, says the Helsinki police.

Helsinki police station Esa Pennanen according to the car fell several meters. Three people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

According to Pennanen, the police received information about the incident after six in the morning. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.