Sunday, March 3, 2024
Accidents | The Tampere tram and taxi crashed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2024
in World Europe
A traffic accident occurred in the center of Tampere on the night between Saturday and Sunday, when a trolley and a taxi collided. The door of Ratika's first carriage slammed and broke in the crash.

To Tampere The truck crashed with a taxi in the center of Tampere the night before Sunday. The window of the trolley's door was broken in a crash on Hämeenkatu near the train station.

VR's operational manager Vesa Rauhala says that the trolley car was emptied, after which the trolley was driven to the depot. There were no personal injuries. According to Rauhala, there is still no more detailed information about the accident.

The window of the pram's door was broken in a traffic accident. Picture: Reader's photo

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

