Accidents | The Tampere tram and taxi crashed

A traffic accident occurred in the center of Tampere on the night between Saturday and Sunday, when a trolley and a taxi collided. The door of Ratika's first carriage slammed and broke in the crash.

VR's operational manager Vesa Rauhala says that the trolley car was emptied, after which the trolley was driven to the depot. There were no personal injuries. According to Rauhala, there is still no more detailed information about the accident.