Accidents | The swimmer was taken to a hospital in Savonlinna

in Savonlinna a passer-by noticed a swimmer in the opening, who did not react to the speech. He made an emergency report and partially pulled the swimmer onto the ice.

The rescue service of Etelä-Savo was notified of the situation on Tuesday a little before one in the afternoon. Avanto is located near the swimming pool. After arriving at the scene, the rescue personnel assisted the patient from the ice to the ambulance.

Patient was transported to the hospital and was resuscitated on the way. The rescue service does not say more about the patient’s condition.

The police did not initiate a criminal investigation into the incident.