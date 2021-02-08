Accidents The snowmobile collided with skiers in Keminmaa, three to the hospital

One person was seriously injured, but he has no danger to life.

Three people were injured when a snowmobile collided with two skiers at a ski center in Keminmaa, the Lapland Police Department says in a press release.

The accident happened at the Kallinkangas ski resort on Monday at half past five in the early evening.

Three people were transported from the scene of the accident to the hospital. One of them was seriously injured, but police say he is not in danger of death.

“There were a lot of eyewitnesses to the event. At the scene, the police especially asked young people to apply for help if they felt it was necessary, ”the police said in a statement.

Police and first aid in particular hope that minors present discuss what happened with their parents, for example.