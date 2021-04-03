Accidents The skier fell on the ice in Vartiokylänlahti in Helsinki – “Now it’s worth staying out of there,” warns

The surface rescuers of the Helsinki Rescue Department lifted the person out of the water, after which he was taken to the hospital.

Man was rescued from the water in Vartiokylänlahti in Helsinki on Saturday morning, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard reported on Twitter. Director of Marine Rescue of the Coast Guard Tommi Karppi says the alarm for the accident came just before ten.

“Someone had gone skiing and then dropped on the ice. The bystander had noticed the incident from the house window and called the emergency center, ”says Karppi.

The surface rescuers of the Helsinki Rescue Department lifted the person out of the water, after which he was taken to the hospital. The carp does not know how to assess the skier’s well-being, but estimates that he has been in the water for 10-15 minutes.

“She must have been a little hypothermic.”

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard rescued another person from the water in Pyhtää. Carp no longer recommends moving on ice.

“Now it’s worth staying out of the ice, they’re in such bad shape,” says Karppi.