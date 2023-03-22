Accidents | The school bus dodged the truck and drove into a pile of logs – 18 schoolchildren were on board

There were 18 schoolchildren on board the bus in addition to the driver. Everyone got out of the bus on their own, says the rescue service.

in South Savo There was a traffic accident in Enonkoski on Wednesday, where a bus carrying schoolchildren drove into a log pile after dodging a truck. The rescue service informed about the accident on Wednesday after eleven in the morning.

The accident happened in Muholantie, where the bus driver had dodged a log truck, after which the bus had driven towards a pile of logs on the roadside. The bus ran into a pile of logs due to slow speed, says the rescue service.

There were 18 schoolchildren on board the bus in addition to the driver. Everyone got out of the bus on their own, says the rescue service. Some of those on board received minor bruises.

Emergency services examined the patients at the scene of the accident, after which the students were transported to the emergency room to be checked on another bus, says the rescue service.

The rescue service directed traffic at the accident site. It also inspected the damage to the bus. The right front and side of the bus were damaged in the accident.