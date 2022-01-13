Thursday, January 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents The school bus derailed in Kristiinankaupunki, the children on board and the driver were not injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus. The road was very icy at the scene.

School bus derailed off the road in Kristiinankaupunki on Thursday morning, the Ostrobothnian Police Department informs. No one was injured in the run-out.

The more detailed venue is Peruksentie. The emergency center was notified of the accident at eight in the morning on Thursday.

There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus. None of those on board had to be referred to hospital. Schoolchildren continued on to school with another bus.

School children the bus carrying it was on its way to Perusentie towards Etelä-Lapväärtintie when it descended on the right into a ditch. The bus hit a wooden light pole at the side of the road. Two side windows of the bus broke.

The road was completely icy at the scene, police say in a statement. The car derailed at a field opening at a quiet pace.

.
#Accidents #school #bus #derailed #Kristiinankaupunki #children #board #driver #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Stove football: Aguilera, Meré, Zendejas, Solari, Araujo and more rumors of the transfer market of Liga MX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.