Accidents The school bus derailed in Kristiinankaupunki, the children on board and the driver were not injured

There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus. The road was very icy at the scene.

School bus derailed off the road in Kristiinankaupunki on Thursday morning, the Ostrobothnian Police Department informs. No one was injured in the run-out.

The more detailed venue is Peruksentie. The emergency center was notified of the accident at eight in the morning on Thursday.

There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus. None of those on board had to be referred to hospital. Schoolchildren continued on to school with another bus.

School children the bus carrying it was on its way to Perusentie towards Etelä-Lapväärtintie when it descended on the right into a ditch. The bus hit a wooden light pole at the side of the road. Two side windows of the bus broke.

The road was completely icy at the scene, police say in a statement. The car derailed at a field opening at a quiet pace.