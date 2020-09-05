Accidents The sauna ferry leaked in front of Porvoo, the Coast Guard rescued two men from the sinking ferry

The Coast Guard received an alarm from the sauna board the night before Saturday at half past two.

Gulf of Finland the Coast Guard rescued two men from a sinking sauna board in front of Porvoo the night before Saturday.

The Coast Guard says in its press release that it received an alarm from the sauna board at half past two in the morning. The sauna ferry had gotten a year and tilted seriously.

A Porvoo Coast Guard patrol boat, a police boat from Helsinki and a rescue helicopter were alerted to the task. The first patrol boat to arrive rescued two men from the sauna board. They survived, according to the Coast Guard, without being injured.

The sauna ferry, on the other hand, drifted half-sunk into the shallows north of Pelling.

Only part of the sauna board was above the water level in the picture taken by the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.­

Night however, the accident was not the first time the Coast Guard was alerted to the scene because of that sauna board.

On Friday, the sauna raft drifted at sea east of the Porvoo lighthouse as a result of a machine breakdown, from where the Coast Guard patrol boat towed it and its crew to Emäsalo.

After the towing, the crew continued their sea voyage, as the sauna ferry, which had left Helsinki, was to be taken to the winter storage in Pyhtää. The trip ended in a leak after less than 20 miles.

In its release, the Coast Guard reminds boaters to carefully assess the prevailing weather conditions, the performance of their own ship and crew, and the choice of a safe route.