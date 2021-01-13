Accidents The roof of the Esport Arena in Tapiola Sports Park collapsed

After eleven o’clock, the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department said that no personal injuries had occurred in the case.

Espoo The roof of the Esport Arena in Tapiola Sports Park has collapsed shortly before ten in the morning, says Länsi-Uusimaa police on Twitter.

Both the police and the rescue service are on hand to investigate the situation.

The Western Uusimaa Rescue Department tweeted in the morning after eleven o’clock that no personal injuries had occurred in the case.

Esport Arena companies Director of Development Kurt Möller tells by phone that at 8.30 the southwest corner of the Sports Park arena sank down due to a heavy snow load. Because of this, a rupture occurred in the ceiling of the hall.

At this point, the automation of the hall has put more pressure on the hall. At 9.05 a.m., service personnel have emptied the hall of users.

At 9.09, the rupture became so great that the hall system started the automatic shutdown operation, ie the overpressure hall has dropped to the roof level, Möller says.

At 9.30 the whole Esport Arena was closed as a precaution and at 9.49 the emergency center was informed.

Möller recalls that the arena of the Sports Park differs significantly from the “generally considered overpressure halls” not only in terms of size but also in terms of a different building model.

The Arena of the Sports Park has two fixed floors and a third overpressure hall floor.

“We are working to open the two lowest floors as early as tomorrow,” Möller says.

There were therefore no injuries, as the hall was emptied at 9.05.

