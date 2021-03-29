Accidents The richest man in the Czech Republic died in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday

There was a devastating helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday that killed five people.

One of the dead is the richest man in the Czech Republic Petr Kellner, says the news agency Reuters. According to Reuters, Kellner’s death has been confirmed by Kellner’s investment company PPF Group.

Local the rescue service received information on Saturday night about a helicopter crashing into the Knit Glacier. The glacier is located about 86 kilometers from the Alaskan city of Anchorage.

The rescue service found five dead people and one alive at the scene of the accident. She is ABC News according to seriously injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, Reuters reports.

Petr Kellner, 56, was a Czech billionaire and the richest man in the country. Last year, the financial magazine Forbes listed him as the 68th richest person in the world.

Kellner founded its investment company PPF Group in 1991. After a successful start, the company acquired, among other things, a 20% stake in the largest insurance company in the Czech Republic in 1995 and 1996. Last year, Kellner’s assets were worth $ 17.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Published by the Alaskan authorities bulletin according to the accident also killed another Czech man as well as two American men and a helicopter pilot who was also American.

No information has been provided on the seriously injured helicopter passenger being hospitalized.