Accidents | The rescue service appeals: Don’t go out on the road – Several of Helsinki’s main thoroughfares are blocked

On the Hämeenlinnanväylä, two chain crashes occurred in the afternoon. There have also been accidents on ring roads and traffic is at a standstill.

Transport in the capital region is getting completely stuck. Chief on duty in Central Uusimaa Jorma Alho appeals to the citizens that no one should now go on road traffic in the capital region.

“I seriously urge everyone not to go out on the road unless it is absolutely vital,” says Alho.

According to Alho, all the main roads around Helsinki are stuck or are going to be stuck.

On Hämeenlinnanväylä A chain crash involving several vehicles has happened in Vantaa. The Itä-Uusimaa Police Department reports on the accident on its Twitter account.

According to the accident bulletin of the Swedish Road Transport Agency, the accident occurred between the Kivistö and Kehä III exits. One of the lanes heading towards Helsinki is closed to traffic and traffic is at a standstill at the moment.