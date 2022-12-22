Accidents | The pursuit of a lorry and a lorry hinders traffic on Hämeenlinnanväylä

Morning traffic in the direction of Helsinki is struggling on Hämeenlinnanväylä due to a tailback. One lane is closed in the direction of Helsinki.

A truck and a tail-end between a truck hinders traffic on Hämeenlinnanväylä in Helsinki. The police received reports about the accident at about a quarter to seven in the morning.

The cars were damaged so badly during the chase that they could not move from the place on their own, but had to be moved with the help of a tow truck. The tow truck was still waiting at 8:00 a.m., the Helsinki police command center said.

The accident happened on the Hämeenlinnanväylä between the Kannelmäki exit and the Kehä I exit on the road going in the direction of Helsinki. The second lane had to be closed to traffic until the crashed cars can be moved away.

However, the second lane in the direction of Helsinki remained open.

No one was injured in the accident, although the pursuit took place at a speed of about 60 kilometers per hour.