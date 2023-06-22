Accidents | The police suspect: The boater died after crashing into the structures of the bridge construction site on Kruunuvuorenselkä

In the accident that happened in May, a 30-year-old man died and another 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

Police is investigating a boating accident that occurred at night about a month ago, in which a 30-year-old man died and another 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

It is suspected that the boat collided with the construction site of Kruunusilto or possibly another fixed obstacle on Kruunuvuorenselka.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Jari Korkalainen says that the men who were in Turma were found in that area. Based on the police’s investigations, the boat has probably collided with the construction site of Kruunusilto.

Investigation director Korkalainen tells STT that the preliminary investigation first investigates the circumstances of the boat accident, and then assesses whether there is a need for investigations regarding the bridge site.

The boat was a windshield boat about four meters long.

The accident is preliminarily being investigated as gross endangerment of traffic safety, drunkenness in water traffic and gross personal injury.

The crimes will be specified during the investigation. The police have not yet interviewed all the people involved in the incident.