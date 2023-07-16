Accidents | The pilot died during an aerobatic show in Kouvola

The plane fell into the forest in the middle of an aerobatic show. The pilot of the plane was killed.

At an aerobatic show there was a fatal accident in Kouvola, informs the Southeastern Finland police.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. The plane participating in the aerobatic show fell into a forest in the Selänpää airport area.

The pilot of the plane died. According to the police, the accident did not cause any other injuries. According to the police, the spectators were not in immediate danger.

The police have started investigating the accident, and the progress will be announced on Monday at the earliest.