Sunday, June 18, 2023
Accidents | The person who went diving drowned in the Tohmajärvi area in North Karelia

June 18, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | The person who went diving drowned in the Tohmajärvi area in North Karelia

When the victim was found, there was nothing more that could be done to save him.

Man drowned on Saturday in the Tohmajärvi area in North Karelia, the rescue service says. He had left the dock to dive and never surfaced again. Another person who was there called the emergency number.

The rescue service was alerted at half past four in the afternoon. Rescue personnel from Tohmajärvi, Kitee and Joensuu rescue stations went to the scene.

The rescue diver found the victim after about four minutes of diving. The drowned person was found at the bottom about seven meters from the pier. A surface rescuer also participated in the search.

When found, the victim had been under the surface for more than 50 minutes. According to the rescue service, there was nothing more that could be done to save him.

The rescue service did not provide more detailed information about the drowned person.

