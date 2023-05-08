Accidents | The person who sank into the water was searched for in Puumala

Rescue service divers continue to search for a person who has sunk below the surface.

Into the water a drowned person was searched for on Sunday evening in Etelä-Savo in Puumala.

The wanted person had fallen from the boat and sunk below the surface about 50 meters from the shore. The surface rescuers and divers of the rescue service searched for the drowned man from the beach and from the boat, but he had not yet been found a little before half past eleven in the evening.

Rescue service divers continue to search for a person who has sunk below the surface. The task has been changed to a search under the direction of the police, and the rescue service will not provide any further information on the matter.