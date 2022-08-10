Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Accidents | The person riding the moped died in Liminga

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in World Europe
One died and two were injured in a crash between a moped and a light motorcycle on Wednesday evening.

One a person has died in a crash between a light motorcycle and an electric moped on Värminkoskentie in Liminga.

The crash happened after nine o’clock on Wednesday evening.

One of the people riding the moped died in the accident. Another person riding the moped and the motorcycle driver were injured.

The police did not specify whether the driver of the moped or the person on board died.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety.

Alcohol was not a factor.

