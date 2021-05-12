Accidents The patient was trapped in an elevator and died at a hospital in Kauniainen

Police and other authorities are investigating the accident on Tuesday.

In the beautiful A health spas accident occurred at Kauniala Hospital on Tuesday, in which a 75-year-old hospital patient died. The woman in a wheelchair was pinched in the elevator in the afternoon just before three o’clock.

According to the Western Uusimaa police, the cause of the accident is suspected to be a mechanical failure of the elevator. No one is suspected of a crime.

The patient died at the scene of the accident, the hospital’s CEO Mervi Ahlroth told HS. The scene of the accident was an elevator used to transport people, where beds can also be carried. According to Ahlroth, the hospital’s elevators have been regularly serviced and inspected.

One caregiver was also slightly injured in the accident.

The police In addition, the Accident Investigation Board, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes and the service company Kiwa Inspecta are also investigating the accident, Ahlroth says.

Kauniala Hospital was formerly called Kauniala War Injury Hospital. It has operated as a care and rehabilitation facility for war invalids since 1946.

The hospital also continues to treat war invalids but the patient who died in Tuesday’s accident was not war invalid.