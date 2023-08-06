Accidents | The passenger of the car died in Huittinis

The accident happened on Sunday on Korkeakoskentie.

A passenger car The passenger who was on board has died in Huittisi, the Southwestern Finland police informs.

There were five people in the car that veered off the road, four of whom received injuries that required hospital treatment. The accident happened on Sunday on Korkeakoskentie.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and the criminal charges will become more specific with the preliminary investigation.