Accidents The overtaking situation led to the accident of two cars and a truck in Kempele

Nelostie was closed in the direction of Oulu. Later, traffic to Kemi had to be shut down in Oulu due to another traffic accident.

Northern Ostrobothnia There was a road accident in Kempele late Thursday with a log truck and two cars, as a result of which, according to the rescue service, the cars were badly scrapped and the log trailer ended up in a ditch.

One person has been taken for further inspection, says the rescue service. Police, meanwhile, say in a statement that the accident spared serious personal injury. According to the rescue service, three people were involved in the accident.

From the rescue service it is said that the accident occurred when car drivers had left to overtake a log truck. The vehicles were on their way north.

According to the rescue service, there was dusty snow on the road. Police say one car in the bypass had slowed down due to snow, when another car in the back had collided with the car above.

The driver of the car above lost control of his car and collided with a log truck in the adjacent lane. The log truck trailer slipped and partially crashed into the lane.

The Rescue Department says that the light poles and railings have been broken or warped for about 200 meters. According to it, there was a lot of plastic scrap after midnight.

Police are investigating incidents that endanger road safety.

Accident as a result, Nelostie was closed to traffic in the direction of Oulu between Kempele and Liminga. It opened to traffic in the morning.

However, Nelostie has had to be closed to traffic to Kemi in Oulu due to another minor road traffic accident. Traffic to Kemi is crossed between the Lintula junction and the Oulu junction.

The rescue service says the plow car and the full trailer truck had collided in a bypass. The rescue service tells STT that the truck driver had been overtaking the plow car.

According to the release, the plow car spun into the center railing. The railing has been damaged from a height of about 20 meters.

There were no injuries in the accident.