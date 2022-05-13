Accidents The number of victims of the Havana hotel explosion rose again, with 46 deaths

Saturday, May 14, 2022
The number of victims of the Havana hotel explosion rose again, with 46 deaths

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
World Europe
According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Cuba The death toll from a hotel explosion in the capital, Havana, last week has risen to 46 when a man in critical condition at the hospital died, authorities said Friday. In Cuba, a two-day mourning period began on Friday in memory of the victims.

According to preliminary data, the Saratoga Hotel in the historic center of Havana was destroyed by a gas explosion. In addition to the deaths, fifty people were injured in the blast. A dozen of those injured are still in hospital and three of them are in critical condition.

The hotel had been closed for a couple of years due to the corona and renovations, but was just about to reopen. Guests of the luxury hotel include Madonna, Beyonce and Mick Jagger.

