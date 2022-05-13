Accidents The number of victims of the Havana hotel explosion rose again, with 46 deaths

According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Cuba The death toll from a hotel explosion in the capital, Havana, last week has risen to 46 when a man in critical condition at the hospital died, authorities said Friday. In Cuba, a two-day mourning period began on Friday in memory of the victims.

According to preliminary data, the Saratoga Hotel in the historic center of Havana was destroyed by a gas explosion. In addition to the deaths, fifty people were injured in the blast. A dozen of those injured are still in hospital and three of them are in critical condition.

The hotel had been closed for a couple of years due to the corona and renovations, but was just about to reopen. Guests of the luxury hotel include Madonna, Beyonce and Mick Jagger.