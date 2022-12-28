Accidents | The number of seriously injured people increased in the Leppävirtan accident, the truck driver is suspected of a crime

There were 13 people in the vehicle, four of whom were seriously injured.

Police has partially cleared up the events of Tuesday’s chain crash on Viitostie in Pohjois-Savo Leppävirra. At this stage, the police suspect at least the driver of the full-trailer combination to be the cause of the accident.

Eight passenger cars and two full trailer combinations were involved in the traffic accident.

There were 13 people in the vehicle, four of whom were seriously injured according to current information. Earlier it was reported that two people were seriously injured.

According to the rescue service, a dog also died in the accident.

Accident it happened on Viitostiet in the lane going from Kuopio in the direction of Varkaus in the intersection area of ​​Oraviniementie and Kivilahdentie. The police received a report about the accident on Tuesday around 16:30.

The intersection area is lit, but according to the police, the conditions were difficult due to the blowing snow. According to the police’s assessment, the blowing snow probably affected the observations made by the drivers.

Preliminary investigation based on this, a car coming from the direction of Kuopio was preparing to turn left onto Oraviniementie, which caused a traffic barrier in the intersection area. Several passenger cars and a full trailer combination came behind the turning car.

According to the police, the full-trailer combination collided with several cars driving ahead. In addition, one car following the truck ended up being involved in the accident.

As a result of the collisions, some of the passenger cars drove in front of the passenger car and trailer combination going the other way and thus caused more collisions.

The driver of the car driving closest to the truck had time to dodge the vehicle coming from behind and thus avoid the accident.

The most seriously injured people were traveling in the passenger car that the full-trailer combination collided with first.

Police tries to find out if a rear-end or other event took place in the intersection area before the full-trailer combination collided with the queue of passenger cars that had stopped or stopped in front.

At this stage, the police suspect at least the driver of the full trailer combination of endangering traffic safety. The number of suspects and the names of the crimes may still change during the preliminary investigation.