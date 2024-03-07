Accidents | The number of emergency notifications reached a record last year

On average, emergency notifications were answered in 4 seconds in 2023, says the Emergency Center.

of the emergency center the number of emergency notifications received rose to more than three million for the first time last year. The Emergency Center says that last year it received an average of 8,300 emergency reports every day.

About half of the reports were forwarded to the authorities, and in about half, instructions from the emergency center operator on duty were sufficient.

Of the tasks forwarded, a good half were forwarded to first aid and about a third to the police. 6 percent were directed to social emergency services and the remaining 5.5 percent to rescue and other authorities.

Development manager of the emergency center Tommi Silvergrass says in the press release that the workload of the social emergency department increased by more than 30 percent from the previous year.

“For the first time, the social emergency service's share of assigned tasks exceeded the number of tasks assigned to rescue operations,” he says.

The most lively alerts were made in June, when the daily number of notifications was up to 13,000, according to Hopearuoho. Relatively, the number of car eCall alerts and emergency text messages increased the most.

The average response time increased slightly from the previous year. In 2022, notifications were answered in three seconds on average, compared to four seconds last year.

The number of incorrect notifications increased by more than a tenth. The Emergency Management Agency says that last year the emergency centers received a total of more than 800,000 incorrect reports.

Hoperauoho says that the increase in the number of incorrect notifications is explained by a software update for Android phones. Due to the update, the device made emergency notifications in certain situations without the phone's owner knowing, until the problem was fixed in the summer.

Other incorrect notifications were mainly situations where there is no need for urgent help from the authorities, but where the citizen had no information about the available help.

The share of malicious notifications fell from the previous year's over 37,000 to just under 33,000. The Emergency Center makes an investigation request to the police regarding malicious reports.