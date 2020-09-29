Accidents The new Estonia documentary sparked a war of words between former Estonian and Swedish decision-makers: “Sweden lied to us”

According to Margus Krum, the former Estonian public prosecutor and director of the Estonian investigation, the new data suggest that Estonia collided with a Swedish submarine.

Fresh The documentary series on the sinking of the Estonia ship has raised a rift between Swedish and Estonian accident investigators and former decision-makers.

Former Estonian Public Prosecutor and Director of the Estonian Investigation Margus Krum says that “Sweden lied face to face with us”.

According to Krum, the new information presented in the document suggests that the sinking of Estonia was caused by a collision with a Swedish submarine.

This is how Krum tells the Estonian newspaper To Eesti Päevaleht. The former public prosecutor ‘s comments are also shared by others Estonian media and many Swedish newspapers.

“This is my opinion. I’m not one hundred percent sure. But since the damage is below the waterline, and none of the survivors have said they saw the vessel in the water, it seems to indicate it [sukellusveneen osuman], ”Krum told an Estonian newspaper.

Discovery Channel In Dplay series released on Monday Estonia – A revolutionary discovery presents new pictures of the Estonian wreck, which show, among other things, a large hole in the side of the ship.

Newspaper Kaleva though says news of the rupture on the Estonian side as early as 1997.

A hole up to four meters long was found on the side of the Estonia ship. The computer-modeled image is a screenshot of the streaming service series Dplayn Estonia – Revolutionary Discovery.­

Margus Krum has also been interviewed in the documentary series.

Also served as Estonia’s Foreign Minister at the time of Estonia’s sinking in 1994 Ens Tupp believes that the sinking was caused by a submarine hit, but does not specifically mention the Swedish contribution, says Svenska Yle.

Swedish then Minister of Defense Anders Björck knocked out Krum ‘s views on Monday in SVT’ s evening news broadcast.

“If that had happened, we would have received a report on it immediately, and it would have been noticed,” he said.

Björck emphasizes that the collision would have caused significant damage to the submarine and that Sweden had only 12 submarines at the time.

“A huge covert operation would have been required if something like this had happened and an attempt had been made to hide it.”

Margus Krum led the investigation into the Estonia accident in 2005–2009. The new investigation was related to information on Estonian cargo that came to light in 2004. At that time, Swedish television current affairs program Uppdrag granskning reported that Estonia was smuggling military material at least twice in September 1994, just before Estonia sank.

In 2006, the Estonian Parliament The report of the Estonia Commission confirmedthat secret munitions were transported on the car ferry.

Now Estonia researcher Krum is accusing the Swedish government of secrecy and believes the Swedish submarine was on the waters watching Estonia because of the “sensitive” cargo it might carry.

“It may be that the submarine did not collide with Estonia, but it may be that Estonia came too close to the submarine,” Krum said Estonian newspaper to Postimeeh.

On Monday The published documentary series has once again sparked speculation about the reasons for the sinking of the car ferry in Estonia.

Based on the findings of a Swedish documentary series, the governments of Finland, Estonia and Sweden plan to launch new investigations into the cause of the ship’s sinking, the foreign ministers said on Monday. in its joint bulletin.

According to the document, a hole in the hull of the ship could have contributed to the rapid sinking of the ship. Until now, however, the authorities have been of the opinion that the sinking of the ship was due to the detachment of the bow visor.

The Foreign Ministers also emphasize in the press release that they still rely on the 1997 final report on the causes of the sinking of the ship, according to the report. As a result, water entered the car deck of the ship.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper interviewed on Monday Leading researcher at the Finnish Accident Investigation Board Kari Valosta, according to which the information in the document does not call into question the conclusions of the previous Estonia investigation.

“Based on the investigation, it is quite certain that first the bow visor broke and opened and then the driving ramp, and the water came with great force from the open front,” Valonen said. “At the time, it was discovered by dives that the ramp had been completely open.”

“I don’t think it’s likely that a hole will come somewhere else at the same time,” Valonen continued. “It’s a pretty UFO story.”

Valonen has been involved in Estonian research since the late 1990s. Last year, he went through the entire Estonia material of the Accident Investigation Board. Valonen arranged 15–17 shelf meters of documents, which were transferred to the National Archives.

“No attempt has been made to question so much of any investigation in our history,” Valonen said. “But the main conclusions have not been able to be overturned, no matter how tried. It is a well-done investigation and it has lasted. ”

Now Valonen was unable to analyze the reason for the hole on Monday because he had only seen a short section of the new Estonia documentary.

“The guess to consider is that the hole was created when the ship hit the bottom,” Valonen said.

“No calculation can show that there was a hole under the waterline that caused the sinking. If the water had come under the car deck, the ship would have sunk in a completely different way. ”

M / S Estonia sank 26 years ago, on September 28, 1994, in an international sea area, about 40 kilometers from the island of Utö.

The accident killed 852 people. 137 people were rescued.

