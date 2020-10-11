Accidents The motorboat began to sink and five men were left on the water at night in Lohja, stained in the cold water for an hour

The technical fault that may have occurred in the boat, which was reported to the emergency center, has not yet been resolved.

Rescue Department picked up three frozen boaters from the water and two from the shores of Hiiumaa in Lohja on the night before Sunday.

Five men had been boating in Hiiumaa, Lohja, when the motorboat began to sink from below. The emergency call came from the men who were boating and during that time the boat had already sunk, says the firefighter Claes Tallberg From the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department.

When notifying the emergency center, the caller had reported that a technical fault had occurred in the motorboat. The fault has not yet been resolved.

“It was still unclear to us what really happened there. In any case, however, water began to enter the boat and it sank into the lake. ”

Rescue Department on arrival at the scene from the lake there were cries for help. One of the men had swum 500 meters to the island, the other back to shore. The rescue boats found the remaining three in the water staining.

According to Tallberg, the men were closer in age to middle age.

All five were taken to hospital. They were cold, but more specifically, firefighter Tallberg does not open the men’s state of health.

“Well, something can be deduced from the fact that the water temperature was 10-15 degrees and they were there from the emergency call for an hour until we arrived.”

A medical helicopter, a border guard helicopter and the police were also alerted at the scene.