Accidents | The man who was servicing the windows of Tripla got stuck at a height of 35 meters

The rescuers were able to get the man to safety from the maintenance sled.

The windows a man doing maintenance work got stuck at a height of 35 meters on the outer wall of the shopping center Tripla in Pasila, Helsinki, early on Thursday.

The man was working from the maintenance sled when the fasteners of the window frame lifted by the crane apparently failed and caused a large window glass to fall into the service sled. This left the man stuck in the sled, and according to the rescue service, there was a danger of the second window glass falling into the sled, as it was only hanging by a few bolts.

The rescuers were able to get the man to safety from the maintenance sled with a lift truck. The incident happened on the northern wall of Tripla, on the Firdonkatu side.