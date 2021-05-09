Accidents The man was found drowned in Paltamo’s Ahvenjärvi

Police said they were investigating the matter as a normal death investigation.

Divers found a 60-year-old man drowned in an opening in Paltamo’s Ahvenjärvi in ​​Kainuu on Sunday, police said.

According to the rescue service, the man was last contacted on Saturday. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the man was scheduled to go to work, but he did not arrive.

In the morning, the wife called the man’s friends, who set out to inspect the man’s cottage. Friends spotted ski tracks on the ice and a beanie and ski pole at the edge of the opening. They then called the emergency number.

On call firefighter Jani Huovinen according to the man fell on the ice on Saturday because when rescuers arrived on the scene on Sunday, there was an ice cover in the opening. The night between Saturday and Sunday in Paltamo was frosty.

“We went to the scene by helicopter because the ice is in such poor condition,” Huovinen said.

The man’s dog was found in the cottage yard. According to Huovinen, one possible course of events is that a man has gone skiing on ice in pursuit of a dog.

