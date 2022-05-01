Accidents The man lost control of the paraglider and fell into the woods in Ylivieska

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Oulu.

Northern Ostrobothnia In Ylivieska, a paratrooper received injuries requiring hospital treatment in an accident on Sunday afternoon, STT was told by the Jokilaakso rescue service.

According to the on-duty firefighter, the man lost control of the parachute and fell into the pine forest. The man did not get stuck in the trees from his connector, but fell to the ground.

The man injured in the accident was able to call for help himself. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Oulu.

The accident happened a couple of kilometers from Ylivieska Airport in the direction of Nivala. The emergency center received information about the accident at 4 p.m.