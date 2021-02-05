Accidents The man fell into the icy sea in the Gulf of Finland and climbed on an ice floe to color: “It was a prerequisite for salvation”

According to the Coast Guard, the area had 14 degrees of frost and a north wind of seven meters per second. According to the Coast Guard, the man was in good condition for the circumstances.

From a cargo ship A man in a life jacket who fell into the icy sea was rescued the night before Friday in the Gulf of Finland, the Coast Guard says. It took almost an hour from the fall to the rescue.

The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard reported on the events on Friday morning On Twitter and in the press release.

Shortly after three o’clock at night, the Coast Guard received a report that a man had fallen from a cargo ship at anchor in the Pernaja archipelago south of the island of Orrengrund on the high seas.

The ship asked for help in rescuing the man who had fallen into the sea. According to the Coast Guard, the area had 14 degrees of frost and a north wind of seven meters per second.

The man was rescued about 50 minutes after falling from an ice floe, the Coast Guard says. The man was picked up in the lifeboat of the accident ship, from where he was transferred by pilot to a helicopter waiting on the island of Orrengrund.

The Coast Guard describes the man as being in good condition for the circumstances. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Man fell from a ship into the sea after an operation had taken place at sea to transfer cargo from one ship to another.

“At the end of the shipment, cargo marks from another vessel have been inspected. The inspector has somehow reached out to the ship and dropped into the water in that situation, ”says the director of maritime rescue. Elmeri Rytkönen Helsinki Maritime Rescue Center.

“He has first been kept on ropes on the surface of the water. At some point, he couldn’t stand them anymore, so he’s apparently moved over the water to the ice board and been on that ice board for the rest of the time. ”

Rytkönen estimates that the man’s chances of survival would have been poor if he had been in the water for the entire 50 minutes.

“It’s a long time. Getting him on an ice board has been a prerequisite for salvation. If it had been in the water at that time, it probably would not have been salvageable or would have been in much worse condition, ”says Rytkönen.

The man was in winter clothes. He had no life-saving equipment on him.