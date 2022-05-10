Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Accidents The man fell from the roof in Helsinki's Kalasatama

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
Police are investigating an accident at work on a rooftop site.

Helsinki An employee who was working on a roofing site on Lautatarhankatu fell to the street and was injured early Thursday morning last week.

The worker is in hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The accident occurred in connection with the renovation of the roof of a property called Lindström’s house. The property is owned by Castellum Kalasatama.

The contractor is responsible for the security arrangements at the roof site.

Castellum’s technical director Lauri Mailan according to the employee was outside the work area at the time of the fall for an unknown reason. Railings have been used on the scaffolding of the construction site as fall protection.

Helsinki police are investigating an accident at work.

Lindström’s house is partly a five-storey building, completed in 1902. The old laundry has been turned into office space in the 21st century.

