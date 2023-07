Police are investigating the drowning as a cause of death investigation.

About A 60-year-old man drowned on Sunday in Rautjärvi in ​​South Karelia, the South-Eastern Finland police situation center told STT. According to the police, the victim had been swimming at Tiiliruukki beach.

