Saturday, April 6, 2024
Accidents | The man died while working in the forest in Nivala

April 6, 2024
Despite resuscitation, the man died at the scene.

Middle aged a man died on Saturday in Nivala in North Ostrobothnia after being crushed under a load of wood, informs the Oulu Police Department.

A local man had been working in the forest on a tractor with a trailer connected to it. While unloading a load of wood, the man had fallen under a load of wood that had fallen from the trailer, as a result of which the rescue service, first aid and the police were called to the scene.

Despite resuscitation, the man died at the scene, the Oulu Police Department says in its press release.

The police will continue to investigate the matter as an investigation into the cause of death and will not provide any further information.

