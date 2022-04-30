Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents The man died in an expulsion at Leppävirta in Northern Savonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Kuopio for hospital treatment.

Northern Savonia At Leppävirta, the driver of a passenger car died in an outing on Friday night. The victim was a man from Tuusula who was born in the 1990s, the police in Eastern Finland said.

The man who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Kuopio for hospital treatment. He is not in danger of death, police said.

The accident happened on Viitostie near Kotalahti at ten o’clock in the afternoon. The car on its way south descended in a curving bend to the right. When running out, the car collided with a light pole and ended up in a roof ditch.

According to the rescue service, no other vehicles were involved in Turma.

#Accidents #man #died #expulsion #Leppävirta #Northern #Savonia

See also  Hockey Ilves rose to the top of the puck league, Balazs Sebök showed efficiency model to his wedding guest next summer
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In Japan, a giant robot repairs the cables of the railway lines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.