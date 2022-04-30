Accidents The man died in an expulsion at Leppävirta in Northern Savonia

The man who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Kuopio for hospital treatment.

Northern Savonia At Leppävirta, the driver of a passenger car died in an outing on Friday night. The victim was a man from Tuusula who was born in the 1990s, the police in Eastern Finland said.

The man who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Kuopio for hospital treatment. He is not in danger of death, police said.

The accident happened on Viitostie near Kotalahti at ten o’clock in the afternoon. The car on its way south descended in a curving bend to the right. When running out, the car collided with a light pole and ended up in a roof ditch.

According to the rescue service, no other vehicles were involved in Turma.