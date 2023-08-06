Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The log raft broke down in Kallavedi, there are dangerous logs floating in the lake

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The log raft broke down in Kallavedi, there are dangerous logs floating in the lake

Boaters are asked to avoid the area or to be extra careful when moving on the water.

Eastern Finland the police department warns people moving on water about dangerous supports in Kallavedi in Kuopio.

The police bulletin according to the report, the log ferry broke up in Kallavedi, as a result of which a large number of logs ended up in the shipping lanes south of Kallansilto.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area or to be extra careful when moving on the water.

Emergency services had already cleared part of the supports from the lake on Saturday, and the clearing continued on Sunday.

Firefighter on duty at Pohjois Savo rescue service Antti Korhonen told STT that the rescue service had asked the driver who drove the driftwood to turn back in the end.

“We have collected about 50-100 driftwood from the water, we brought them to the beach,” Korhonen said on Sunday.

See also  Podcast Review | In their podcast, Sisko Savonlahti and Anni Gullichsen bring up things that annoy social media users

According to him, however, 150 trees still remained in the water.

Eastern Finland police asked boaters to avoid the area or to be especially careful on the water.

#Accidents #log #raft #broke #Kallavedi #dangerous #logs #floating #lake

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
14 people were killed in heavy rains in northern China

14 people were killed in heavy rains in northern China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result