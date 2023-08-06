Accidents | The log raft broke down in Kallavedi, there are dangerous logs floating in the lake

Boaters are asked to avoid the area or to be extra careful when moving on the water.

Eastern Finland the police department warns people moving on water about dangerous supports in Kallavedi in Kuopio.

The police bulletin according to the report, the log ferry broke up in Kallavedi, as a result of which a large number of logs ended up in the shipping lanes south of Kallansilto.

Emergency services had already cleared part of the supports from the lake on Saturday, and the clearing continued on Sunday.

Firefighter on duty at Pohjois Savo rescue service Antti Korhonen told STT that the rescue service had asked the driver who drove the driftwood to turn back in the end.

“We have collected about 50-100 driftwood from the water, we brought them to the beach,” Korhonen said on Sunday.

According to him, however, 150 trees still remained in the water.

