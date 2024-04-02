Accidents | The investigation into the Pallans avalanche has been completed: Mother and son died, the exact cause was not clear

“The police have not had the opportunity to find out in the investigation the exact reason why the mother and son ended up in the avalanche area,” says the police press release.

Pallastunturi The avalanche accident investigation has been completed, the police announced on Tuesday. According to the police, the cause of the accident was not clear.

“In the investigation, the police have not had the opportunity to find out the exact reason why the mother and son ended up in the avalanche area, but based on the investigations, the police will present estimates on the causes of the accident,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Kirsi Huhtamäki From the Lapland police.

