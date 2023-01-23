Accidents | The interim report of the new Estonia studies was published today – the rupture of the wreck larger than estimated

In November 2021, it was reported that the damage on Estonia’s side may have been caused by contact with the seabed. However, confirmation of the matter was considered to require further investigations.

Estonia the interim report of the preliminary assessment on the sinking will be published and presented today in Tallinn. At the event that starts in the morning, the preliminary conclusions and follow-up actions of the evaluation work are scheduled to be heard.

New research began in 2021 at the wreck of the Estonia, which sank in 1994.

New investigations were concluded when, in the fall of 2020, a TV documentary showed pictures of the tears in the wreck. The video images obtained with the help of a diving robot were filmed in 2019.

A preliminary assessment has been made by the accident investigation authorities of Estonia and Sweden under the leadership of the flag state of Estonia. A representative of the Finnish Accident Investigation Agency (Otkes) will also present the results of the evaluation work.

In November 2021 it was reported that the damage on Estonia’s side may have been caused by contact with the seabed. Representing Swedish accident investigation authorities Jonas Bäckstrand said at the time that based on the Stockholm University report, this is a very likely cause of the damage. However, according to him, the matter could not be confirmed without further investigations.

Research at the wreck continued last year. The purpose of the research was mainly to document the wreck, not so much to look for new discoveries, said Bäckstrand to news agency TT in April.

The wreck was examined, among other things, by means of photogrammetry, which means three-dimensional measurement by taking photographs.

In studies it turned out that the tear found in the wreckage was larger than previously estimated, said the head of the Estonian Accident Investigation Centre Rene Arikas the country’s public broadcaster ERRfor in June 2022.

“If last year’s preliminary investigations indicated that the rupture on the starboard side was four meters high and 22 meters long, we have now found out that it is at least six meters high and 40 meters long, even longer,” Arikas said.

Starboard means the right side as seen from the stern of the ship.

Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea in September 1994. 852 people died in the accident. Most of the victims were Swedes.

After the accident, Finland, Sweden and Estonia agreed on a memorial service for the wreck. Since then, a number of other countries have also joined the agreement.

With the temporary change in the law, research dives to the wreck have been possible from July 2021.