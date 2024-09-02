Accidents | The identities of the young people who died in the accident of the South Korean national team were revealed

Accidents|A memorial has appeared at the place of death.

In New Zealand in August, a traffic accident occurred near the town of Geraldine, in which three members of the South Korean national team died.

The identities of the dead have now been confirmed. A white cross and a plaque with the names of the dead have appeared at the place of death as a memorial. The person who published the first news about the accident tells about it The New Zealand Herald.

Alpine athletes died in the accident Park Junwoo20, Kim Sangseo16, and coach Cho Bum-Hee23.

They had competed in slalom and giant slalom. The national team was in New Zealand training and preparing for the Games.

“Everyone is really shocked. This is a truly sad loss for the alpine skiing family. They were so young and so talented,” a source close to the national team told the NZ Herald.

An SUV and a minivan collided in the accident. All three dead were in the same minivan, from which one survived with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also injured. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed.

According to another source in the magazine, other national team athletes, including one Olympic athlete, were eyewitnesses to the tragic accident.