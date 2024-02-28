Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Accidents | The helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Norway

February 28, 2024
A strong wave at the landing site.

Helicopter has fallen into the sea off the south coast of Norway, west of Bergen. The matter was reported by, among others, the Norwegian VG.

According to media reports, there would have been six people on board the helicopter. According to the rescue workers, they have been lifted from the waves.

Stavanger Aftenblad – magazine, it was a helicopter that transports oil rig workers. There is no information on the casualties so far.

There is a strong wave at the landing site, says VG.

