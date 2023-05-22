Accidents | The gate of the stadium collapsed and the disaster began: 12 died in El Salvador

in Central America The nation of El Salvador was in a state of shock on Sunday after twelve people were killed and hundreds injured in a packed soccer stadium. The country’s president has promised an investigation into the causes of the disaster.

According to preliminary reports from the authorities, the crushing crowd was caused by fans who tried to force their way into the 35,000-capacity Cuscatlan stadium, where a match between Alianza and FAS in the capital San Salvador was about to begin.

The match was suspended while emergency workers evacuated people from the stadium.

Supporters received help and treatment for their injuries on the field after the chaos.

Rescue authorities according to the spokesperson, more than 500 people were treated for various injuries, and according to the authorities, a total of 88 people had to be hospitalized.

According to the spokesperson, the dangerous crowding started at the moment when one of the stadium’s gates fell. As a result, people packed together.

Disaster survivor Freddy Alexander Ruiz said he was traumatized after seeing people dead on the ground.

The crowd started soon after the match started.

“There were five people on top of me who were suffocating me. Thank God, I managed to grab the policeman’s leg, and he and my friend pulled me to safety,” Ruiz said, according to news agency AFP.

of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukelen according to which the authorities will investigate what happened and those responsible will be punished.

“Everyone is under investigation: the team, the managers, the stadium, the ticket sellers, the league and the federation,” Bukele said on Twitter.

“The guilty will not go unpunished.”

Survivor Sandra Guzman described the chaos in the stadium.

“A huge number of people fell on top of me. I couldn’t even breathe,” Guzman, 40, told AFP on Sunday after leaving the hospital.

He was at the gate that fell.

“People pushed me forward. There was no way for me to back down.”

“I passed out and woke up the next time in the hospital.”

El Salvador’s football federation said in a statement that it deeply regrets the events. Due to the incident, all football at the national level has been suspended for the time being.

The previous similar stadium accident happened seven months ago in Malang, Indonesia, where 135 people died in an uncontrollable stadium crowd.