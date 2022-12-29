Thursday, December 29, 2022
Accidents | The foreman died in an accident in Kotka – The work community was shocked

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

A fatal work accident occurred at Kotka’s Hietanen terminal on Wednesday. Work at the Steveco terminal was suspended on Wednesday morning.

Finland On Wednesday evening, a serious work accident leading to death occurred at the Hietanen terminal of the largest port operator Steveco, says Steveco.

CEO of Steveco Ari-Pekka Saari has visited the terminal itself. He says that the events are currently being investigated.

“The dead employee was working on the ship and something happened there during the lift, which caused this accident,” he says.

According to Saari, the dead employee was a foreman. One hundred people work in the terminal and acute and as-needed crisis assistance has been organized for them.

“The incident has been shocking for everyone. It does affect people, everyone approaches things in their own way. A very miserable thing.”

According to Saari, more than two million tons of ships’ cargoes are handled in the port per year.

“We have very strict safety regulations and we pay very close attention to occupational health and safety. However, the field is dangerous and there are large machines moving there.”

Due to the accident, work has been suspended in Hietase today, Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. The interruption will probably continue in the evening shift as well.

According to Steveco, the work will resume again on Friday at 6 o’clock.

