Accidents The fishing vessel sank in the Barents Sea, 17 people missing

December 28, 2020
The ship has a total crew of 19 people. Two of them have been saved.

19 people the fishing vessel that carried it has sunk in the Barents Sea, according to a Russian news agency Interfax.

Rescue authorities say two crew members have been rescued, but 17 are still missing. Several boats were sent to help.

A vessel called Onega was fishing near the archipelago of Novaya Zemlya. The accident is believed to have been caused by ice accumulating on the boat. However, the exact course of the situation was not described by Interfax.

Onega sails under the Russian flag.

