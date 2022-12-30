Accidents | The first eye injury from fireworks resulted in a ruptured eyeball and surgery

Last year, 21 people suffered eye injuries in connection with fireworks.

Helsinki and the first eye injury caused by a firework was operated on at the Hus Eye Clinic of the Uusimaa hospital district on Thursday.

The firework Kunkkutunkki Big went off when lit, and hit the igniter in one eye. The detonator, who was under 30 years old, did not have protective glasses, and the firework caused burns, contusions, a ruptured eyeball and fractured bones in the eye socket.

About the accident was first reported by Yle.

Chief physician of the Ophthalmology Clinic, professor Tero Kivelä not surprised by the accident per se, although eye accidents are rare before the official fireworks display time on New Year’s Eve.

At the turn of last year 21 people suffered eye injuries in connection with the fireworks. About half of those with eye injuries were spectators.

Stone reminds you that you should follow the instructions for use of fireworks and the safety distances stated in them. In Finland, 700–800 different fireworks are sold every year, among which there are always some that do not work well.

Fireworks can explode prematurely or go off in the wrong direction. Fireworks have also been withdrawn from the market if the instructions for use are misleading.

The safety distance of Kunkkutyk, which caused an eye injury, to the detonator is 15 meters and the public should be another 10 meters further.

“We use protective glasses, light the ignition wire and run away as quickly as possible,” Kivelä says.

Parliament restricted the sale of fireworks that were considered dangerous ten years ago.

According to Kivelä, as a result, the number of eye injuries on New Year practically halved. However, new products come to the market all the time, and accidents can happen when using them.

The citizens’ initiative Limits to firework demanded that most of the current fireworks be removed from consumer sales and used by professionals. The Parliament’s Finance Committee rejected the initiative in October.

The Finance Committee suspected that the ban would increase the sale of illegal fireworks. The initiative had been signed by 65,000 people.

In a recent survey by the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency, Tukes, it appeared that 87 percent of Finns think that the authorities check fireworks in advance. This is not true.

The manufacturer, importer and distributor are responsible for the safety of fireworks, Tukes informs.